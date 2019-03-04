‘The end of a fantastic era’_ a look back on the Concorde

FILE - In this June 14, 1974 file photo, the Air France Concorde supersonic airliner touches down at Miami International Airport in Miami, Fla. The flight from Boston's Logan Airport took about 80 minutes. The Concorde's maiden flight was 50 years ago on March 2, 1969. Although the plane went out of service in 2003, its delta-wing design and drooping nose still make it instantly recognizable even to people who have never seen one in person. Phil Sandlin, File AP Photo