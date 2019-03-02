Oakland strike highlights housing struggles for teachers

Oakland Technical High School teacher Cris Bautista pickets in front of the school, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Bautista teaches high school in Oakland, but to afford to live in the San Francisco Bay Area, he commutes an hour or more to an apartment he shares with another teacher and works weekends at a coffee shop. Bautista is among Oakland educators who are currently out on strike to push for a 12 percent pay raise, arguing their salaries are not nearly keeping up with the soaring cost of living in a region flush with technology industry money. Ben Margot AP Photo