Russian Nobel winner Alferov dies at 88

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016 file photo, Zhores Alferov, Vice President of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Nobel Prize winner in Physics, speaks at a news conference in Moscow, Russia. Russian physicist and Nobel Prize laureate Zhores Alferov has died at age 88. His death was announced Saturday, March 2, 2019 by the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, where Alferov had been a deputy since 1995. Pavel Golovkin, file AP Photo