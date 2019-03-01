Prosecutors haven’t seen videos in Patriots owner’s case

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. Kraft’s attorney Jack Goldberger filed the written plea in Palm Beach County, Fla., court documents released Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The 77-year-old Kraft is requesting a non-jury trial. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo