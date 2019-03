In this Feb. 9, 2019 photo, Leah Hayes competes in a Chicagoland Championship swim meet at the John B. Norris Recreation Center in St. Charles, Ill. At 13 and almost 5 feet, 7 inches tall, Leah has realistic dreams of making an Olympic Trials cut next year, and eventually of making the U.S. Olympic team. As a 6-year-old, she was diagnosed with alopecia universalis, which meant she soon would be completely bald. In just four months, she lost all the hair on her scalp and body. Daily Herald via AP Patrick Kunzer