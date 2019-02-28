AP source: Harper, Phillies agree to $330M, 13-year deal

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.
A 26-year-old All-Star outfielder, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins.
Harper's agreement was first reported by the MLB Network.
Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred.
