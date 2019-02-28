Waste from collapsed dam kills aquatic live in Brazil river

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, fish swim past mud that was released by the collapse of a mining company's dam, in a tributary that leads to Paraopeba River near a community of the Pataxo Ha-ha-hae indigenous people, in Brumadinho, Brazil. The SOS Mata Atlantica environmentalist group said on Wednesday, Feb. 27, that toxic waste from a mine dam collapse wiped out life in more than half the Paraopeba River that flows past the city where the disaster occurred. Leo Correa, File AP Photo