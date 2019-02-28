SpaceX debuts new crew capsule in crucial test flight

In this Dec. 18, 2018 photo provided by SpaceX, SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket are positioned inside the company's hangar at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of the Demo-1 unmanned flight test. SpaceX rockets closer to human spaceflight with this weekend’s debut of a new capsule designed for astronauts. The six-day test flight will be real in every regard, beginning with a Florida liftoff Saturday, March 2, 2019, and a docking the next day with the International Space Station. But the Dragon capsule won’t carry humans, rather a test dummy in the same white SpaceX spacesuit that astronauts will wear. (Space X via AP)