BMW, Daimler team up on automated driving technology

File -- In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 photo Harald Krueger, left, CEO of the car manufacturer BMW, and Dieter Zetsche, right, CEO of the Daimler stock company and the car manufacturer Mercedes Benz, talk during a press conference in Berlin, Germany. Automakers BMW and Daimler said on Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 they will work together on developing the automated driving technology expected to transform the industry in the years ahead. dpa via AP, file Bernd von Jutrczenka