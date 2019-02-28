Californians lose millions of dollars in recycling deposits

FILE - In this July 5, 2016 file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling are seen at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. California consumers are losing out on at least $308 million in nickel deposits on cans and bottles, largely because it’s increasingly difficult to find a recycling center. That’s according to a report set for release Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, by advocacy group Consumer Watchdog. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo