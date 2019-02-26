After fire sale, Senators have little hope for near future

File-This Feb. 21, 2019, file photo shows the helmet belonging to Ottawa Senators left wing Zack Smith in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, in Newark, N.J. The recent past, present and immediate future are all bleak for the Ottawa Senators. They’re on their way to missing the playoffs for the fourth time in six years, just sold off their top three forwards in trade-deadline fire sale and despite being dead-last in the NHL have no chance at a top-three pick in the draft because they included that in a deal last season. Gone in the past eight months are Erik Karlsson, Mike Hoffman, Mark Stone, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel and what’s left is a void of uncertainty about just how long the Senators’ long-term rebuild will last. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo