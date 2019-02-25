Evers wants to freeze private voucher school enrollment

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers wants to cap enrollment in Wisconsin's private voucher school program, ending expansions that Republicans have enacted over the past eight years. The proposal will be a part of Evers' two-year state budget that he releases on Thursday, Feb. 28. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo