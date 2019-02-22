New owner of Wyoming ski resort hotel plans improvements

The new owner of a hotel at a Wyoming ski resort says it plans to invest $5 million to improve the property.
Tampa, Florida-based real estate firm KDG Capital recently announced that it purchased the Snow King Hotel at the Snow King Resort in Jackson.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports KDG isn't disclosing yet what it plans to do to improve the property.
The Woodlands, Texas-based hospitality company Benchmark operates Snow King Hotel. Benchmark President Greg Champion says KDG plans general renovations such as refurbishing rooms and upgrading the concierge area.
Champion says the KDG should have a better idea of what else is in store for the hotel by the end of summer.
Public records show KDG bought the hotel for $41 million in December.
