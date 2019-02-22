China bars millions from travel for ‘social credit’ offenses

In this March 3, 2018, photo, people check on travel packages offered by travel agencies during the Guangzhou International Travel Fair in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province. Travelers in China were blocked from buying plane tickets 17.5 million times last year as a penalty for failing to pay fines or other offenses. The Chinese government reported this week on penalties imposed under a controversial "social credit" system the ruling Communist Party says will improve public behavior. (Chinatopix via AP)