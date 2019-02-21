AP source: NBA, union forward talks on ending ‘one-and-done’

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2019, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during NBA All-Star festivities in Charlotte, N.C. A person with knowledge of the matter says that the NBA recently sent a proposal to the National Basketball Players Association about lowering the minimum age to enter the NBA Draft from 19 to 18, as the sides continuing moving toward eliminating the "one-and-done" policy that has many elite players going to college for one season. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo