Turbine topples at wind farm in eastern New Mexico

An official says no one was injured and no property was damaged when a wind turbine toppled in eastern New Mexico.
NextEra Energy Resources representative Bryan Garner tells The Eastern New Mexico News that its turbine "failed" Saturday at the Casa Mesa Wind Energy Center near the town of House.
Garner says the company will work the manufacturer to determine what caused the turbine to fail. He says he wouldn't speculate on the cause.
He says the other 20 turbines are operating normally. The wind farm began operations late last year.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
According to the National Weather Service, the Tucumcari Municipal Airport about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of House recorded wind gusts of up to 54 mph (87 kph) Saturday afternoon.
Comments