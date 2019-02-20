2nd Trump-Kim summit crucial moment for Moon’s presidency

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2018, file photo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ride in a car during a parade through a street in Pyongyang, North Korea. The upcoming Trump-Kim meeting will be a crucial moment for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is desperate for more room to continue his engagement with North Korea, which has been limited by tough U.S.-led sanctions against Pyongyang. (Pyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP, File) AP