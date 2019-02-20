City hires private firm to manage ailing Ralston Arena

A private management firm will take over operations at the financially troubled Ralston Arena in suburban Omaha.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Ralston City Council approved a contract Tuesday with Spectra Venue Management, a Philadelphia-based entertainment company.
Spectra will be paid $96,000 a year adjusted for annual inflation under its 5½-year contract. The company will take over operations of the arena April 1.
The $41 million arena has not operated in the black since its 2012 opening. Last May the council paid a national consulting firm about $38,000 to analyze the arena.
