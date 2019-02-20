Tesla’s top lawyer leaves after only 2 months on the job

FILE- In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, a sign bearing the company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla’s top lawyer is leaving the company after only two months on the job. Tesla said in a prepared statement Wednesday, Feb. 20, that General Counsel Dane Butswinkas will return to a legal practice in Washington, D.C. He’ll continue to work for Tesla as outside counsel. No reason for the departure was given. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo