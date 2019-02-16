Governor changes stance, says he will consider wider tolling

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who campaigned saying he would support highway tolls only for tractor-trailers, now says he's considering a wider tolling option.
The Democrat, in an op-ed published Saturday in Hearst Connecticut Media newspapers, says attorneys tell him that truck-only tolling likely could only be done on certain bridges to generate revenue for their repair.
He says he would consider a bill that includes wider tolls on cars and trucks if includes a discount for Connecticut drivers or those who frequently travel the tolled highways. He says that would mean out-of-state drivers would provide about half of the state's tolling revenue.
A state Department of Transportation study released in November estimated the state could collect $1 billion a year in tolls.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Lamont is scheduled to present his two-year state budget proposal on Wednesday.
Comments