Grains lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery fell 4.60 cents at $5.1540 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .40 cent at $3.7720 a bushel; Mar. oats was lost 2 cents at $2.83 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans dropped 5 cents at 9.1040 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was off .73 cent at $1.2565 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .68 cent at $1.4340 a pound; Feb. lean hogs lost .07 cent at .5498 a pound.
