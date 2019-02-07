Tech company to open office in Charleston creating 100 jobs

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says a technology company plans to open an office in Charleston creating 100 jobs.
News outlets report Justice says in a statement that New York-based Infor develops business cloud software and plans to hire employees for specialized positions to provide those services. The company plans to run cloud applications for government agencies and companies that contract with them.
The statement says Infor plans to partner with Marshall University and West Virginia State University to develop a pipeline for workers. It did not say when the company would open.
Justice says Infor's investment in the state will help it attract other growing tech companies.
