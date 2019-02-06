Pacific Gas & Electric vows to improve wildfire prevention

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2017, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, flames burn near power lines in Sycamore Canyon near West Mountain Drive in Montecito, Calif. The nation's largest utility on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, promised to overhaul its wildfire-prevention measures in response to growing legal, financial and public pressure for its role in starting some of the most destructive blazes in California history. Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File Mike Eliason