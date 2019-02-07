Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. declined 12.75 cents at 5.1325 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 3.50 cents at 3.80 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 1.25 cents at $2.8625 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 8.50 cents at $9.1325 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle fell .10 cent at $1.2630 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .08 cent at $1.4325 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .65 cent at $.5527 a pound.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Comments