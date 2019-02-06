New York Times: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $55.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 32 cents per share.
The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $502.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $125.7 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.75 billion.
New York Times shares have risen 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22 percent in the last 12 months.
