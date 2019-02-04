Australia’s largest banks may face prosecution after probe

Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg speaks at a press conference in response to the releasing of the Banking Royal Commission findings at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Three of Australia’s largest banks face potential charges over a yearlong investigation into misconduct in the nation’s financial sector that has recommended greater industry scrutiny and more safeguards for customers. A government-commissioned inquiry found that widespread misbehavior in the banking and financial services industry often went unpunished. AAP Image via AP Mick Tsikas