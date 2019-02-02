GM plant closings will hit parts suppliers far and wide

FILE-This Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 file photo shows Mari Keels transferring a front end of a General Motors Chevrolet Cruze during assembly at Jamestown Industries, in Youngstown, Ohio. Jamestown Industries, which supplies front and rear bumper covers for the Cruze, hopes its efforts to secure new business will allow its Youngstown plant to keep going. But the plant is down from three shifts to one and GM is still its biggest customer. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo