Solar farm planned for site next to Wyoming coal-fired plant

A solar farm has been proposed for a site next to a power plant that has closed one of its three coal-burning units in southwest Wyoming.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Fossil Solar LLC proposed constructing a 63-megawatt facility near Kemmerer, aiming to connect to the transmission network serving PacifiCorp's Naughton Power Plant.
PacifiCorp closed a coal-burning unit Wednesday, deciding not to fund upgrades to meet environmental regulations. The plant could close entirely as early as 2029.
The coal plant gets its fuel from the Kemmerer coal mine owned by the Westmoreland Coal Company, which declared bankruptcy last year.
Fossil Solar is a subsidiary of North Carolina-based Strata Solar, which facilitates development of solar energy projects.
