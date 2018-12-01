Central Ohio’s Easton shopping center plans $500M expansion

A central Ohio shopping center that includes stores, restaurants and hotels will get more of each as part of a $500 million expansion planned over the next few years.
Easton Town Center in Columbus also plans to add a public green, an indoor gathering area, more parking and more housing as 16 additional acres of the sprawling, mixed-use complex are developed.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the amount invested in Easton over two decades will top $2 billion once that expansion is complete. Some of the new spots are expected to open within about a year.
Workers already started moving dirt to prepare the area. That prompted some road closures and traffic pattern changes, and shoppers may have to deal with more of that as construction gets underway.
Comments