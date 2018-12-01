Project seeks to turn Michigan grain elevator into mural

A proposed project seeks to turn a grain elevator in southern Michigan into a mural honoring veterans.
Project Michigan has commissioned the effort to transform a 150-foot (46-meter) grain elevator in Battle Creek into a work of art, the Battle Creek Enquirer reported .
"The Veterans Towers Memorial Mural" would feature a modern-day American soldier saluting veterans of past wars. It would cover more than 21,700 square feet (2,016 square meters), making it the largest mural in Michigan.
Project Michigan, a nonpartisan education charity, said it aims to educate citizens about the political process.
"Our mission is to inform, educate and engage," said William Kelleher, the organization's chief executive. "We thought the best way to promote that is to honor our veterans, active military and their families."
The nonprofit is working to raise $430,000 for the project. Work is scheduled to begin next spring.
Artist Matthew Sharum, who was selected to lead the project, said he expects work to take up to three months, depending on the weather.
"This is the largest mural that I have ever done," Sharum said. "I have been studying a lot of artists and muralists. I know how it's done and is supposed to be done. With my skills, it's just working bigger."
Robert Mansfield, owner of the grain elevator, said he's excited to see it transformed.
"It is exciting because if it wasn't for our veterans, we wouldn't have the freedoms we have today," Mansfield said. "I think it would make Battle Creek look a lot better. It would be an attraction for the city."
Comments