Joe Allnutt, lead roboticist at British startup company the Small Robot Company, inspects a farming robot named Tom as part of a trial in East Meon, southern England, Friday Nov. 30, 2018. The “agri-tech” startup company is developing lightweight autonomous machines that can carry out precision “seeding, feeding and weeding” in the hope of transforming food production. Kelvin Chan AP Photo

Robots in the field: farms embracing autonomous technology

By KELVIN CHAN AP Business Writer

November 30, 2018 04:43 AM

EAST MEON, England

Faced with seesawing commodity prices and the pressure to be more efficient and environmentally friendly, farmer Jamie Butler is trying out a new worker on his 450-acre farm in England's Hampshire countryside.

Methodically inspecting Butler's winter wheat crop for weeds and pests, the laborer doesn't complain or even break a sweat. That's because it's a four-wheel robot dubbed "Tom" that uses GPS, artificial intelligence and smartphone technology to digitally map the field.

Tom's creator, the Small Robot Company, is part of a wave of "agri-tech" startups working to transform production in a sector that is under economic strain due to market pressures to keep food cheap, a rising global population and the uncertainties of climate change.

