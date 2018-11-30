To 32 and beyond: Seattle may not be end of NHL expansion

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, left, and Donald Fehr, executive director of the NHLPA, speak during a news conference in Toronto about the World Cup of Hockey. Houston, Quebec City and Toronto have all been touted as possible new homes for an NHL team. Communications company Quebecor applied for an expansion team for Quebec City at the same time as Las Vegas. Billionaire businessman and new Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has already met with Bettman. The Canadian press via AP, File Aaron Vincent Elkaim