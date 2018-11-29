Titan Machinery: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $10.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.
The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $363.6 million in the period.
Titan Machinery expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 75 cents per share.
Titan Machinery shares have dropped 33 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 10 percent in the last 12 months.
This story has been corrected to show that Titan Machinery expects to earn 65 cents to 75 cents per share this year, not 65 cents to 70 cents.
