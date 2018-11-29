Maricopa County board OKs a $300K settlement in jail death

The family of a man who died in a Maricopa County jail in 2015 has reached a $300,000 settlement in the case.
The county Board of Supervisors approved the settlement Wednesday, with the money going to Anthony Singleton's mother and three young children.
As part of the settlement, the county Sheriff's Office won't admit any wrongdoing and Singleton's family will drop a lawsuit they filed in November 2016.
The Arizona Republic reports the 27-year-old Singleton died in November 2015 after suffering opiate and alcohol withdrawals.
He had been booked into jail the previous month on a drug-related bench warrant.
The lawsuit said Singleton had a history of alcohol and opiate withdrawals that resulted in seizures and he requested medical care, but jail authorities believed he was faking the condition.
