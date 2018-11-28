Business

APUC giving $144,000 in grants to 5 projects this quarter

The Associated Press

November 28, 2018 07:50 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission is funding five projects this quarter.

The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money is typically used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agritourism and technology.

The commission at its recent quarterly meeting in Grand Forks voted to award five grants totaling about $144,000.

Approved requests are for projects involving holiday marketing, coating materials, grain and forage research, and ethanol production.

