Michigan panel OKs scaling back minimum wage, sick time laws

Bills advancing in Michigan's Republican-controlled Legislature would scale back new citizen-initiated laws to raise the minimum wage and require employers to provide paid sick leave.
The Senate Government Operations Committee passed the legislation 3-2, along party lines, Wednesday.
One bill would keep intact what eventually will be a $12 minimum hourly wage but remove a provision that raises the minimum for tipped employees to the level for other workers. Another bill would significantly change pending paid sick day requirements, reducing the number of hours from 72 to 36 annually.
Legislators passed the ballot initiatives in September rather than let them go to the ballot, making it easier to amend them now.
Lawmakers have enacted citizen initiatives seven times in the last 55 years but have never substantially scaled one back.
