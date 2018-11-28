Auburn rolls out ad campaign for 150th anniversary

Auburn is kicking off a multimedia advertising campaign ahead of its 150th anniversary celebration next year.
In a video commercial released Monday, Mayor Jason Levesque pitches the city as both a destination to visit and a place to raise a family. He tells the Sun Journal that the ad campaign will advertise both anniversary celebration events and the city itself, arguing that Auburn has not been promoted effectively in the past.
Levesque says another ad will run soon, advertising the upcoming New Year's Eve event to kick off Auburn's anniversary celebration.
Levesque said Tuesday that the city is expecting between 2,000 and 3,000 people at the event, and hopes it will persuade people to move to Auburn.
