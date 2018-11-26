Renault-Nissan typical of uneasy East-West auto partnerships

FILE - In this April 13, 1985 file photo, then Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Eiji Toyoda, left, and then General Motors Corp. Chairman Roger B. Smith shake hands in front of a Chevrolet Nova as the new United Motor Manufacturing Inc., was inaugurated with a dedication ceremony at the Fremont, Calif., plant. The 50-50 joint-venture plant in Fremont, between Toyota Motor Corp. and U.S. automaker General Motors Co. started rolling out cars in 1984 and was heralded as a pioneer in international collaboration. Paul Sakuma, File AP photo