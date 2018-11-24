Vermont seeking public input on regulating contractors

Vermont officials are seeking a second round of feedback from the public on a proposal to regulate home improvement and construction contractors.
Lauren Hibbert, of the Office of Professional Regulation with the Secretary of State, says the initiative began after staff at the Attorney General's Consumer Assistance Program noticed a high frequency of complaints about contractors from property owners.
Vermont Public Radio report's Hibbert's office has recommended "what we would consider light regulation."
The regulation could include a registry of contractors, required insurance and a written contract between property owners and service providers.
Vermont law requires that the Secretary of State's office conduct a cost-benefit analysis before creating a new professional regulation.
Hearings are scheduled for Nov. 27 in Burlington, Dec. 4 in Springfield and Dec. 11 in Newport.
Comments