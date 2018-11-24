In Alabama, Airbnb hosts scoring big points on game days

Alabama hosts who rent their homes through Airbnb in Tuscaloosa and Auburn are cashing in during college football weekends.
New statistics from the hospitality company show that Lee County and Tuscaloosa County Airbnbs have raked in more than $1 million on football weekends this season.
But the amount of money being made varies, depending on who Alabama and Auburn are playing that weekend.
The second weekend in October, 690 people stayed in Tuscaloosa County Airbnbs while the Crimson Tide played the University of Missouri for homecoming, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.
Half of all Airbnb guests in Tuscaloosa County the weekend of its homecoming game traveled to Alabama directly from the state of Missouri, the company noted.
That weekend — the same as Auburn's game against the University of Tennessee — brought more people to Alabama Airbnbs than any other time in company history.
By contrast, Lee County Airbnbs only made $13,000 from 120 guests on opening weekend, when the Tigers played nearby Alabama State.
The lightest weekend for Airbnbs in Tuscaloosa County was on the Tide's opening weekend, when they played Arkansas State. The company reported a total of 145 guests spending $22,000 that weekend.
More people stay in hotels overall during gameday, and those occupancy numbers also rise and fall depending on the opponent, the Montgomery newspaper reported.
