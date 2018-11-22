Mac Collins, pioneering rural Georgia Republican, dies at 74

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2006, file photo, Mac Collins talks to supporters of his congressional race with incumbent Rep. Jim Marshall, D-Ga., after polls close, in Warner Robbins, Ga. Collins died Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, and a funeral is scheduled on Sunday, Nov. 25. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the cause of death of the 74-year-old Collins wasn’t immediately known. John Amis, File AP Photo