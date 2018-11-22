UK’s May sees Brexit deal soon as future ties text agreed

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, center, speaks with EU Commissioner for Energy Miguel Arias Canete, left, and EU Commissioner for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Karmenu Vella, right, during a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. European Commissioners met Thursday in an extraordinary session at a critical stage in Brexit negotiations, ahead of a weekend EU summit focused on Britain’s departure from the bloc. Thierry Monasse AP Photo