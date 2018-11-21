Councilors approve zoning change for skyscraper project

Providence officials have approved a zoning change that will allow a proposed 46-story skyscraper in the city.
The City Council voted Tuesday to approve the variance that raises the maximum building height at Parcel 42 to 600 feet for New York developer Jason Fane's proposed Hope Point Tower. If built, it would be the tallest building in the state.
The measure will now go to Mayor Jorge Elorza for approval.
The Democrat says he won't sign the change unless the city has final approval of the tower's design and Fane contributes a feature benefiting the public.
Elorza has threatened to veto the measure unless Fane meets the requests.
Opponents say the project undercuts Providence's zoning plan and luxury apartments ignore the city's need for affordable housing.
