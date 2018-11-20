10 Things to Know for Today

Chicago police officers and firefighters form an honor guard as the body of Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez is brought to the coroner Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Chicago. A gunman opened fire Monday at a Chicago hospital, killing the police officer and at least a few hospital employees in an attack that began with a domestic dispute and exploded into a firefight with law enforcement inside the medical center. The suspect was also dead, authorities said. David Banks AP Photo