FILE - In this May 12, 2016, file photo, head of Nissan Motor Co. Carlos Ghosn answers a question during their joint press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Japanese media say Ghosn, Nissan Motor Co. chairman, is being questioned by Tokyo prosecutors on suspicion he falsified his financial reports. Nissan said Monday it was looking into the reports, while prosecutors declined comment.
Ghosn’s arrest casts doubt on Renault-Nissan alliance future

By TOM KRISHER and ANGELA CHARLTON Associated Press

November 20, 2018 12:05 AM

DETROIT

The arrest of CEO Carlos Ghosn (gohn) for alleged financial improprieties could threaten the Renault-Nissan global alliance.

Ghosn is set to be ousted later this week from his spot as Nissan chairman. He also could also lose his roles as CEO and chairman of Renault, threatening the alliance formed in 1999 that's now selling more than 10 million automobiles a year.

Bernstein analyst Max Warburton says Ghosn has been the glue that holds the companies together. But he says a gulf may be opening between the companies.

Nissan says it will dismiss the Ghosn after he was arrested in Japan Monday for allegedly abusing company funds and misreporting his income.

