Grains mixed and Livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was off .40 cent at $5.0060 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 2.60 cents at $3.6140 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 10 cents at $3.0320 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 3 cents at 8.7920 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec.live cattle fell .46 cent at $1.1542 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $1.4665 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .25 cent at .5985 a pound.
Comments