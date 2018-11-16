North Korea’s stable exchange rates confound economists

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2018, file photo, North Korean customers get assistance at a supermarket in Pyongyang, North Korea. One of the biggest mysteries among North Korea economy watchers is how the country has managed to maintain stable exchange rates despite intense sanctions, political tensions and a swelling trade imbalance. The North claims it simply shows how strong the economy really is. But outside experts say it could reflect anything from tight loan policies and government restrictions on speculative dealing to a massive sell-off of state assets. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo