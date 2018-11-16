AC Milan preparing for new UEFA judgment on FFP violations

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, AC Milan’s Patrick Cutrone reacts at the end of the Europa League, Group F soccer match between AC Milan and Betis, at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain. AC Milan is preparing for another hearing before UEFA’s club finance panel next week. In July, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July overturned a ban imposed on the seven-time European champion for overspending. CAS said the one-year exclusion from European competition was too harsh considering Milan’s recent takeover by U.S.-based hedge fund Elliott Management. Manuel Gomez, File AP Photo