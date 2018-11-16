North Korea tests new weapon amid stalled nuclear diplomacy

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves after a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea says leader Kim has observed a successful testing of a “newly developed high-tech tactical” weapon. The report Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, from state media didn’t say what sort of weapon it was, although it didn’t appear to be a nuclear or missile related test. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo