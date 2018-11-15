FILE- This Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shows a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Nov. 15.
Walmart sales strong, both online and in stores

The Associated Press

November 15, 2018 07:23 AM

BENTONVILLE, Ark.

Walmart is reporting surging online sales, strong performances at established stores, and it's raising profit expectations for the year heading into the holiday shopping season.

The company on Thursday posted third-quarter earnings of $1.71 billion, or 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share, which is 6 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The world's largest retailer posted revenue of $124.89 billion, about in line with forecasts.

Walmart Inc. says it now expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $4.85 per share.

